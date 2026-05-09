Rawhide Whip Ports, 13-6, to Tie Series

Published on May 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







VISALIA, Calif. - Game four got away from the Ports quickly on Friday night, as the Rawhide jumped out to an early lead and hung onto it for a 13-6 defeat of Stockton.

An error by Cole Miller on a bunt in the first inning produced a run, before he hung a slider to Carlos Virahonda who hit his league leading eighth home run on a two-run shot to left for a 3-0 lead. Visalia (10-21) tacked on three more in the second inning on two doubles and two singles and just like that it was 6-0 Rawhide.

Stockton (15-16) got a run in the fourth on a sac fly from Logan Sauve to make it 6-1, but Visalia answered with two more in the bottom of the frame on a two-run blast by JD Dix to put the Rawhide ahead 8-1. The Ports scored twice in the fifth on an RBI groundout for Breyson Guedez and a single from Bryan Andrade to cut the deficit to 8-3. They got a run in the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Myles Naylor to trim Visalia's lead to 8-4 and they were within grand slam range.

But the Rawhide got one back in the bottom of the sixth on and inside-the-park home run off the bat of Dix that was misplayed by Guedez in center, and they plated four more off Richard Fernandez in the seventh to extend their lead to 13-4.

The Ports made things interesting with two more runs in the eighth on an RBI single for Jared Sprague-Lott and another RBI groundout to cut it 13-6. They also loaded the bases with one out in the ninth but were unable to capitalize.

UP NEXT: One more 6:35 PM first pitch is on the docket for game give, as LHP Wilkin Paredes (0-2, 9.95) will start for Visalia versus RHP Luis Burgos (0-0, 16.20) making his first start for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 8, 2026

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