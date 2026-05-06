Wild Opener in Visalia Leads to First Extra-Inning Loss of Season

Published on May 6, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







VISALIA, Calif. - The Ports weirdest and wildest game of the season ended in a literal walk-off loss in game one against the Rawhide. Stockton coughed up an 8-0 lead, came back from down 11-8 to force extras, only to give up three runs in the bottom of the 10th for a walk-off loss.

Stockton jumped out to a 4-0 lead on a three-run homer (3) for Myles Naylor in the top of the second 372 feet to right field and scored another run on a bases-loaded balk in the third. They tacked on four more in the fourth when Naylor doubled home Logan Sauve, Bryan Andrade tripled (4) home Naylor, and Breyson Guedez homered (1) 399 feet out to deep right on a hanging curveball.

The Rawhide worked their way back into the game after starter Alex Barr exited, who threw 3.2 innings of shutout ball, but had to exit due to being capped at 75 pitches. The big knock in a four-run fifth for Visalia was a bases-clearing double by Abdias De La Cruz and he had a two run double the Rawhide's five-run bottom of the fifth as part of their nine unanswered runs to take a 9-8 lead against Itsuki Takemoto and Alejandro Manzano.

Two more runs came in for Visalia in the eighth, including one on a solo homer, that put the Ports down 11-8 going into the ninth. After walks for Guedez and Daniel Bucciero, Jared Sprague-Lott got a blooper to drop when Visalia's first and second baseman collided to load the bases with no one out. A sac fly for Edgar Montero, an RBI single for Sauve, and a wild pitch would lead to the Ports tying up the game 11-11.

In the 10th, Guedez delivered an RBI single the other way into left and a Sprague-Lott sac fly put the Ports up 13-11 going into the bottom of the inning. The rawhide wasted no time answering in their half of the 10th, with an RBI single cutting the Stockton lead to 13-12.

Jackson Holmes walked the next two batters to load the bases, but got a ground ball to second with the infield in for the Ports. Andrade bobbled the slow roller to second and couldn't get off a throw and Visalia tied the game at 13. Another walk for Holmes to lead off man JD Dix allowed the winning run to score giving the Ports a 14-13 loss, their first defeat in extra innings this season in four contests to go to extras.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 6:35 PM first pitch with RHP Daury Vasquez (0-1, 8.53) starting for Visalia versus LHP Jackson Phipps (0-0, 7.71) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.