Sixth Inning Surge Helps Ports Tie up Series with Fresno

Published on May 1, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A four-run sixth inning for Stockton pushed them past Fresno on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark, as the Ports tied the series at two games apiece with 7-3 victory.

Each team got a pair of runs in the first, with Fresno (14-11) scoring their two runs on a sac fly from Tanner Thach and a base hit by Jack O'Dowd. Stockton (12-13) answered with a two-RBI single from catcher Logan Sauve that he mashed off the diving third baseman's glove to tie the game at 2-2.

The Grizzlies took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on an RBI double to left by O'Dowd that scored Thach, but the Ports would take the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth. Daniel Bucciero was hit in the foot by a pitch before a Sauve single put two aboard. Gavin Turley singled into right center to score Bucciero and an error at short after Jared Sprague-Lott put a ball in play scored Sauve to put the Ports ahead 4-3. A Bobby Blanford single into center scored Turley and Bryan Andrade blooped a single into shallow right to score Sprague Lott and Stockton was up 6-3.

Bucciero was hit in the shoulder to start the seventh inning, and he stole second and got to third on a throwing error on the steal attempt. Sauve came through again with a base hit through the right side to give Stockton a 7-3 advantage.

Cole Miller got the start and pitched well, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Alejandro Manzano finished up the sixth and worked a scoreless seventh to earn the win. New reliever Jackson Holmes got around a hit by pitch by striking out three batters in the eighth. Jay Dill loaded the bases on a single and two walks but closed out the game with a ground out to third to preserve the win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Bucciero extended his on-base streak to 18 games with the two hit by pitches. Sauve had his second three-hit effort in just his seventh game as a pro. The Ports are now 10-2 when they outhit their opponents and are a perfect 9-0 when leading after eight innings.

UP NEXT: Game five is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Riley Kelly (0-0, 0.00) staring for Fresno versus RHP Donny Troconis (0-0, 5.40) for Stockton.

The Ports are having a Halfway to Halloween Ticket Special on Saturday with Field Box seats for just 10.31 with promo code HALLOWEEN. Players will take the field in Scooby-Doo themed jerseys, available for online auction, while fans enjoy Halloween-inspired food, drinks, and fun activations throughout the stadium for a fang-tastic night, presented By Families United, along with postgame fireworks.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 1, 2026

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