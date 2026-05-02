Rally Starts Too Late for Quakes in One-Run Defeat

Published on May 1, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (14-11) could not get their bats started until their deficit became too big to overcome as they dropped a tight 5-4 contest to the Inland Empire 66ers (10-14) on Friday night at Morongo Field.

The 66ers turned to the big fly to get the scoring started in the top of the second inning. Grant Jay connected on a solo home run to give Inland Empire a 1-0 lead, forcing the Quakes to play from behind early on.

Three frames later, a two-run rally tripled the Inland Empire edge. Cesar Quintas plated a pair on his two-out single in the top of the fifth, extending their advantage to 3-0.

The 66ers manufactured two more tallies in the top of the seventh on an error and a single, but down 5-0, the Quakes refused to bow out without a fight. Hayden Alvarez cranked a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the eighth, breaking up Inland Empire's shutout bid. Later, with two outs, a Kendrey Maduro ground ball led to a misplay on the infield, scoring Jonny McGill from third base to pull Rancho Cucamonga within three.

In their final turn at bat, down to their final strike, Anyelo Marquez kept the Quakes' comeback hopes alive. Alvarez ripped a two-out base hit, and after working a full count, Marquez cranked a two-run home run, decreasing the deficit to one.

Nevertheless, that was as close as the Quakes could get. The 66ers promptly recorded the final out shortly afterward, ultimately handing Rancho Cucamonga the loss.

The Quakes can retake the series lead in game five of the six-game set against the 66ers on Saturday at 6:30 PM. RHP Alek Manoah toes the rubber for Rancho Cucamonga as part of an MLB rehab assignment opposite Danny Macchiarola for Inland Empire. The fans at Morongo Field will be treated to a postgame fireworks display upon the contest's conclusion.







California League Stories from May 1, 2026

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