Massive Rawhide Rally Falls Just Short to Giants

Published on May 1, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (6-18) scored eight runs in the seventh inning but fell to the San Jose Giants (16-8) by the score of 13-12 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Rawhide trailed by nine runs entering the seventh inning. Visalia used five hits and four walks to plate the eight runs in the frame.

The teams would trade two runs apiece in the eighth. The Rawhide had the tying run reach base in the ninth but the rally fell just short.

Kayson Cunningham had a massive night with a career high four hits and four RBI including two doubles. He drove in his first run on an RBI double in the sixth, added a two RBI single in the big seventh inning and trimmed the Rawhide's deficit to just one with an RBI double in the eighth.

The 2025 1st round draft pick finishes the month of April leading the California League with a .388 BA and is second with a .495 OBP behind only teammate Jose Mejia.

Mejia finished the night with two doubles and two RBI. He started the huge seventh frame with a double and drove in the final two runs of the frame on an RBI double.

Pedro Blanco added two runs and two hits. Six of Visalia's 12 hits were doubles.

Starter Chung-Hsiang Huang tossed 4.1 innings with three runs allowed and five strikeouts. Alexis Liebano gave the Rawhide a chance in the final innings with two shutout innings to finish the game on the mound.

The series continues on Friday night between the Rawhide and Giants. Fans will enjoy Star Wars Night at the Valley Strong Ballpark. The first 350 fans will receive a Rawhide Galaxy Jersey courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare.

Rawhide players will take the field wearing Star Wars jerseys and fans can take home a players' jersey through an in-game jersey auction benefiting Las Madrinas Guild. The evening concludes with postgame fireworks.

The first 800 fans that visit the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health on Friday starting at 10 AM can receive up to four free tickets for Friday night's game thanks to California Water Service Co.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from May 1, 2026

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