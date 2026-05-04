Giveaways Galore and "Stranger Things" Themed Night Headline Rawhide's Homestand

Published on May 3, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide host the Stockton Ports for a six game series beginning Tuesday at Valley Strong Ballpark. This week is packed with four giveaways, two fireworks nights and a "Stranger Things" themed night on Saturday featuring actor Randy Havens known as Mr. Clarke in the hit TV show.

All Rawhide single-game tickets are on sale via the Rawhide's website and by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.

The series starts on Tuesday when fans can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Mexican-American Heritage Night at the ballpark. The first 250 fans will receive a Rawhide pint glass courtesy of Javi's Taco Shack. Javi's will be selling tacos during the game.

The game is also a TWOsday presented by Modelo and Pacifico with $2 4Creeks Pasture tickets and a food and drink value menu. Fans can receive free tickets to the game as part of Costco's Community Night at the ballpark by visiting Visalia's new Costco on West Riggin Avenue.

The series continues on Wednesday with a Tote Bag giveaway presented by American Quality Life Hospice for the first 200 Rawhide Rustler members.

Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers senior club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

Great8 Wednesdays also offer $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails. And all fans can play ballpark bingo on Wednesdays.

Thursday is Girls Night Out presented by INT Events with a vendor fair of female owned businesses. The first 250 fans will receive a sherpa crossbody bag thanks to Lux Dermatology.

Fans who wear pink can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health as the week's Party Works dress-up theme.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

Friday is Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency. The first 350 fans will receive a jersey presented by How We Roll Ice Cream. The night concludes with postgame fireworks.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

Saturday will be a Strange Night in Baseball as the Rawhide celebrate "Stranger Things" with an appearance from actor Randy Havens known as Mr. Clarke. The night is presented by Central Valley Dental Implant & Oral Surgery Institute, The Press Boxx and Mulligan's Sports Bar & Indoor Golf.

VIP tickets are available for $50. The VIP ticket includes a meet and greet with Randy Havens from 4:30 to 5 PM and a game ticket with access to the indoor Michelob Ultra Hall of Fame Club. Fans can purchase VIP tickets by calling the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health at 559-732-4433.

The Rawhide will again transform into the Central Valley Sir Loins on Saturday and fans can enjoy a drink special of two beers for $25. The game will be followed by postgame fireworks thanks to American Business Machines.

The week concludes on Sunday with a Mother's Day celebration at the ballpark as part of a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare. Fans 21 and older can enjoy eight dollar margaritas and micheladas.

First pitch for Tuesday through Saturday's games is slated for 6:35 PM. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM. Sunday's first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and the general public at 1:00 PM.







California League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.