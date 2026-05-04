Grizzlies Drop Series Finale in Extras, Split Series in Stockton

Published on May 3, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (15-12) saw a late lead slip away Sunday afternoon, falling 5-4 in 10 innings to the Stockton Ports (13-14) at Banner Island Ballpark.

It was a familiar feeling as Fresno jumped out throughout the series and in every game before Stockton found its way back in it.

Fresno jumped out early for the sixth straight game, manufacturing a two-run first inning behind a two-run single from Tanner Thach that plated Clayton Gray and Roldy Brito for a quick 2-0 advantage.

Stockton answered immediately in the bottom half, using a leadoff home run from Bobby Blandford and a sacrifice fly from Jared Sprague-Lott to even the score at two and erase Fresno's early momentum.

The Grizzlies regained the lead in the fourth inning when Carlos Renzullo delivered a two-out RBI single to score Jeremy Ciriaco, continuing a trend of timely two-out hitting throughout the series.

On the mound, Angel Jimenez provided a steady opening stint before handing the ball to Austin Emener and Easton Marks, who helped bridge the middle innings as Fresno maintained a narrow 3-2 edge into the sixth.

That lead disappeared in the bottom of the sixth as the Ports capitalized on a fielding miscue and a clutch RBI single from Edgar Montero to tie the game at three, shifting the pressure back onto the Fresno offense.

Both bullpens settled in from there, with Seth Clausen stranding traffic in the seventh and the Grizzlies unable to push across the go-ahead run despite a late opportunity after Ethan Holliday's leadoff double in the eighth.

After a scoreless ninth forced extras, Fresno struck first in the 10th when Roldy Brito's RBI single brought home the placed runner to give the Grizzlies a 4-3 lead heading to the bottom half.

However, Stockton responded in walk-off fashion, tying the game on a Michael Brooks RBI single before Myles Naylor followed with a base hit to left that plated the winning run and handed the Grizzlies a tough extra-inning defeat.

Despite the loss, Fresno collected nine hits on the afternoon, with Brito and Renzullo each recording multi-hit efforts while Thach drove in a pair to pace the offense.

The Grizzlies bullpen combined for strong stretches throughout the afternoon, but Stockton's persistence at the plate-drawing eight walks and leaving 13 on base-ultimately paid off in the decisive final frame.

Fresno finishes the series in Stockton with a 3-3 split and will continue their time away from Chukchansi Park as they head back out on the road to San Jose for the next stretch of California League action.

The series opens Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark with a first pitch at 6:00pm. All six games can be heard on FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen with Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday on ESPN Radio.







California League Stories from May 3, 2026

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