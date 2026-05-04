Another Walk-Off Win for Cheladas to Earn Series Split

Published on May 3, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Cheladas (13-14) earned a series split in the finale with a 5-4 walk-off win in the tenth on a base hit from Myles Naylor to defeat Fresno.

The Grizzlies (15-12) opened the scoring in the first with a Tanner Thach two-RBI single through the left side giving them an early 2-0 advantage.

Stockton's Bobby Blandford provided an immediate answer with a solo blast (2) to right field to make it 2-1 Fresno. The Cheladas added the tying run on Jared Sprague-Lott's sacrifice fly that scored Daniel Bucciero, leaving it tied 2-2 after the opening inning.

Fresno retook the lead in the top of the fourth on a Carlos Renzullo RBI single to give them a 3-2 lead.The Cheladas answered again with Edgar Montero's RBI single to tie it in the bottom of the sixth. The game would stay tied 3-3 until extras with both sides escaping trouble in between.

Fresno's Seth Clausen entered with two on and nobody out in the seventh, only to force a double play and pick up a strikeout keeping it tied. Stockton's Griffin Kirn worked around a leadoff double in the eighth with a couple groundouts to stay even.

Jay Dill kept Fresno to just one run in the top of the tenth on an RBI single from Roldy Brito. This kept the door open for the Cheladas to answer one final time.

Montero worked a walk before Michael Brooks singled into right center field, scoring Gavin Turley and moving Montero to third. Myles Naylor wound up being the hero on an RBI single down the third base line to score Montero and walk-off the Grizzlies by a score of 5-4. The walk-off win earned Stockton a 3-3 series split against the Cal League North's 2nd place Grizzlies.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Stockton's pitching shined with Nathan Dettmer striking out nine in 4.2 innings. Kade Brown spun a scoreless 1.1 innings. Kirn and Dill once again finished with similar stat lines, both allowing one unearned run on one hit and no walks. Kirn struck out one and Dill struck out two.

Stockton is 4-0 in games won in the last at-bat and 3-0 in games that needed extras.

UP NEXT: The Ports travel to Visalia for a six-game series, starting Tuesday at 6:35 PM.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 3, 2026

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