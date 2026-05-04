Rawhide Settle for Split After Back and Forth Thriller

Published on May 3, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (8-19) lost a late lead to the San Jose Giants (17-10) and fell 7-6 to settle for a series split on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark.

A sold out crowd of 2,468 fans packed Valley Strong Ballpark for a third straight game and seventh game this season.

The Rawhide were two outs away from victory in the ninth but after a walk San Jose's Damian Bravo hit a two run home run. Visalia was retired in order in the bottom of the ninth.

The teams traded the lead five times. San Jose struck first on a Bravo two run home run in the first.

Visalia scored their first run on a Pedro Blanco RBI single in the second inning. Carlos Virahonda gave the Rawhide the lead in the third with a two run homer to left field.

The Giants plated three runs in the fourth to retake the lead. Virahonda answered again with a two out two RBI single in the fifth inning to tie the game.

The Rawhide took the lead again in the sixth. Ivan Luciano led off with a single and advanced to second after a walk. Kayson Cunningham then with two outs lined a ball to left to score Luciano for a go-ahead RBI single.

Virahonda finished with two hits and four RBI. Cunningham recorded another two hit game and concludes the series with 11 hits and 6 RBI in five games.

Alexis Liebano highlighted the Rawhide's bullpen with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Grayson Hitt made his season debut with 1.1 innings of relief without allowing a hit or run.

Cunningham, the 18th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, leads the California League with a .382 BA after 22 games played.

The Rawhide continue the homestand with a six game series against the Stockton Ports starting Tuesday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Fans can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Mexican-American Heritage Night at the ballpark. The first 250 fans will receive a Rawhide pint glass courtesy of Javi's Taco Shack.

The game is a TWOsday presented by Modelo and Pacifico with $2 4Creeks Pasture tickets and a food and drink value menu. Fans can receive free tickets to the game as part of Costco's Community Night at the ballpark by visiting Visalia's new Costco on West Riggin Avenue.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







California League Stories from May 3, 2026

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