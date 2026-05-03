Quakes Will Their Way to Extra-Inning Walk-off Win

Published on May 3, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (15-11) battled the Inland Empire 66ers (10-15) up until the very last pitch on Saturday night at Morongo Field, outlasting their South Division foe en route to a 10-inning 11-10 walk-off victory.

Inland Empire opened the scoring right away in the top of the first, but Rancho Cucamonga promptly canceled it out in their first turn at bat. Gabriel Davalillo lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Hayden Alvarez home to knot the score at one apiece.

The Quakes went back to work at the dish in the bottom of the second, snagging their first lead in the process. Jonny McGill drew a walk with the bases loaded, propelling Rancho Cucamonga ahead 2-1.

However, the lead was short-lived. The 66ers responded by rallying for four runs in the top of the third, pulling back in front 5-2.

Down by three in the bottom of the third, the Quakes conjured an immediate response. A Marlon Quintero ground ball led to a throwing error, which plated Kendrey Maduro from third base. Alvarez and Anyelo Marquez followed it up by supplying back-to-back RBI singles, the first of which for two runs, providing Rancho Cucamonga with a four-run frame of their own to restore their one-run edge at 6-5.

The offenses went quiet in the fourth, but the 66ers woke back up in the top of the fifth. A two-run double flipped the scoreline, firing Inland Empire up 7-6 at the game's halfway point.

The Quakes needed one more inning to counter Inland Empire's latest two-spot, but they answered by swatting three run-scoring singles in the bottom of the sixth. Alvarez, Kevyn Castillo, and Slate Alford brought home one tally each, giving Rancho Cucamonga a two-run buffer at 9-7.

This time around, the 66ers slowly chipped away at their latest deficit, but down to their final two strikes, they dramatically drew level at 9-9. RBI doubles in the eighth and ninth eliminated Rancho Cucamonga's late advantage, sending the contest to extra innings.

Inland Empire utilized a two-out single to break into double digits in the run column and secure a 10-9 lead in the top of the 10th, but the Quakes had one last charge left in them. Alvarez grounded a single through the middle of the infield in the bottom of the frame, bringing Alford home to even the matchup at 10. A Marquez single raced him to third, and two batters later, 66ers reliever Jean Munoz uncorked a wild pitch that completed Alvarez's trip around the bases, finishing off the thrilling late win.

The Quakes go for the series win on Sunday in an afternoon finale against the 66ers at 2:00 PM. RHP Jackson Steensma goes for Inland Empire on the mound, while Rancho Cucamonga has yet to name a starting pitcher. Kids will have the pre-game opportunity to participate in batting, fielding, and running drills on the same field the Quakes play on as part of the team's Youth Clinic.







California League Stories from May 3, 2026

Quakes Will Their Way to Extra-Inning Walk-off Win - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

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