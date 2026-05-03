Grizzlies Jolt Ports with 3 Early Homers, Powerful Pitching

Published on May 2, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







STOCKTON, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (15-11) wasted no time setting the tone Saturday night, powering past the Stockton Ports (12-14) with three early home runs on their way to a 9-4 win at Banner Island Ballpark.

Fresno regained control of the series with its third win of the series by striking early, hitting often, and backed it with a dominant pitching performance to assure itself at least a series split.

It started in the first inning with a jolt. Roldy Brito launched a solo home run to right-center, immediately putting the Grizzlies in front and continuing his hot stretch at the top of the order.

Fresno wasn't done, adding two more runs in the second on Carlos Renzullo's first at-bat as a Grizzly. The switch-hitter launched his first home run well beyond the right field wall in the 2nd inning, a two-run shot that made it 3-0.

The Grizzlies kept their foot down in the third, delivering the knockout sequence of the night.

Brito reached again, this time on a bunt single past the pitcher, and Ethan Holliday followed by crushing a two-run homer to straight away left field for his fourth of the year and second oppo blast of the week.

Later in the inning, Renzullo added a sacrifice fly, pushing the lead to 6-0 and giving Fresno full control before the game had even reached the middle frames.

Stockton answered in the bottom half of the third, after getting its first two baserunners on against Riley Kelly, before a triple scored them both and setup the third run on a groundout.

That cut the deficit to 6-3, but the Grizzlies never let the momentum fully swing.

Fresno responded with another surge in the sixth, capitalizing on traffic and mistakes. With the bases active, Holliday ripped a two-run single to extend the lead, and a wild pitch brought home another. The three-run frame pushed the advantage to 9-3 and effectively sealed the outcome.

Holliday led the offensive charge, finishing with three hits and four RBIs in a complete performance from the middle of the order.

Brito added three runs scored and reached base multiple times, while Renzullo chipped in three RBIs in a breakout night. Fresno piled up 13 hits and consistently pressured Stockton pitching from the opening inning on.

On the mound, the Grizzlies were equally impressive.

After Kelly handled the early innings, Jhon Medina delivered a strong outing out of the bullpen, earning the win with 3.2 innings of one-run baseball while striking out six. Manuel Olivares closed things down late, combining with the staff for 14 strikeouts on the night.

Defensively, Fresno navigated through a couple of miscues but limited the damage when it mattered. Stockton managed just three hits across the entire game, with the Grizzlies pitching staff consistently winning key at-bats to strand runners and maintain control.

The Grizzlies' ability to answer every push from Stockton stood out throughout the night. Each time the Ports showed signs of life, Fresno responded immediately, whether through power, situational hitting, or timely pitching.

With the win, Fresno regains momentum on the road and continues to show the offensive depth that has fueled its early-season success. The combination of power at the top and production throughout the lineup has made the Grizzlies a difficult matchup in the California League, as they pulled to just one game behind San Jose for first place in the North after the Giants loss in Visalia Saturday night.

Fresno will look to carry that energy into the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:09 in Stockton with Angel Jimenez returning to the mound for the Grizzlies.

The game will be broadcast again on 1430 ESPN with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 1:55pm.







California League Stories from May 2, 2026

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