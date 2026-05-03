Grizzlies Go Yard Three Times to Take 3-2 Series Lead

Published on May 2, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (12-14) could not keep up with Fresno after trading runs early, losing 9-4 with the Grizzlies taking a 3-2 series lead before Sunday's finale.

The Grizzlies (15-11) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a Roldy Brito home run out to right into the Black Oak Casino Back Porch in the first. The visiting team added two more on a home run from Carlos Renzullo in his debut for a 3-0 advantage. Another three runs scored in the third, including a two-run home run to the opposite field for Ethan Holliday, as he long ball onslaught gave Fresno a 6-0 lead.

The Ports cut the lead in half with a Myles Naylor two-RBI triple (2), and an RBI groundout from Max Durrington to make it 6-3 in the bottom of the third.

The pitching staff of the Grizzlies would not let the Ports get any closer. Riley Kelly's only trouble came on the Naylor triple, he finished with 3.2 innings allowing those three runs on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts. Jhon Medina followed suit with 3.2 innings of his own, allowing just one run on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts on his way to collecting the win. Fresno also reinforced their lead in the sixth on a Holliday two-RBI single to make it 9-3.

Stockton's one run against Medina came on a Bobby Blandford RBI single that scored Logan Sauve after a double down the first base line. The score would stay this way for the rest of the night, resulting in a 9-4 Fresno win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Blake Hammond was lights out in relief, pitching two scoreless innings allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.

Blandford, Naylor, and Sauve were the only Ports with a hit, and the only to reach base twice. They each walked an addition to their hit.

UP NEXT: The Ports play Fresno in game six of the series. Sunday's game is scheduled for a 2:09 PM first pitch. RHP Nathan Dettmer (1-2, 2.38) gets the start for Stockton, and the Grizzlies' starting pitcher is RHP Angel Jimenez (0-0, 3.29).

Every Sunday, the Ports transform into the Cheladas as the team takes the field in their Copa jerseys. Enjoy Latin-inspired ballpark activations, drink specials, music, and a lively atmosphere all game long. Grab your crew and celebrate baseball with a Cheladas twist every Sunday. After the game, kids get the chance to run the bases just like the pros, presented By Amy L Scriven DDS.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.