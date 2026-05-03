Sir Loins Shut Down Giants for Series Lead

Published on May 2, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (8-18) playing Saturday night as the Central Valley Sir Loins quieted the San Jose Giants (16-10) for a 2-1 win at Valley Strong Ballpark in front of a soldout crowd of 2,468 fans.

Visalia takes a three-games-to-two series lead against first place San Jose. Valley Strong Ballpark hosted a sellout for a second straight night.

Pedro Catuy hit the game winning RBI double in the eighth inning. The hit scored Kayson Cunningham who led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on a groundout.

Visalia's pitching allowed just one run and five hits for a second consecutive night. Mervin Fell made the start tossing four innings with five strikeouts and just three hits and a run allowed.

Tayler Montiel followed with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts. He worked well around traffic stranding five baserunners.

Teofilo Mendez continued the bullpen shutout with two frames pitched and four strikeouts to earn the win. Alex Galvan then delivered the first save of his pro career with two strikeouts in a perfect ninth.

The pitching staff left 12 Giants' runners stranded and held San Jose to 0-12 with runners in scoring position.

Visalia scored first in the second. Ivan Luciano soared a ball over the head of San Jose's centerfielder that rolled to the wall for a triple. Abdias De La Cruz then drove home Luciano with a sacrifice fly. The Giants tied the game with a run in the fourth.

The series between the Rawhide and Giants concludes with a Family Fun Sunday at Valley Strong Ballpark presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare. This Sunday is Adventist Health Day at the ballpark with the first 2,000 fans receiving an Adventist Health straw hat.

Adults 21 and older can also enjoy eight-dollar margaritas and micheladas on Sunday.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and the general public at 1:00 PM.

Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







California League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.