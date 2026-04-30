Virahonda's Walk-Off Homer Caps Six Run Ninth Inning as Visalia Stuns San Jose

Published on April 30, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Carlos Virahonda hit a three run walk-off home run as the Visalia Rawhide (6-17) scored six runs in the ninth inning to defeat the San Jose Giants (15-8) by the score of 9-8 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Rawhide trailed by five entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Visalia started the frame by working back to back walks followed by consecutive hit-by-pitches to score the frame's first run.

After an out Kayson Cunningham dumped an RBI single into center field to trim the deficit to three. JD Dix followed with a sacrifice fly to center field for a two run game.

Virahonda then stepped to the plate and on an 0-1 count crushed a ball off the scoreboard in left field for an improbable comeback victory.

The No. 17 prospect in the D-backs organization and highest ranked catcher in the system also opened the scoring for the Rawhide with a solo homer in the fourth and finished with four RBI on the night.

Cunningham totaled a three hit night for his 11th multi-hit performance in just 31 pro games while Abdias De La Cruz added two hits.

De La Cruz hit a game-tying double in the fourth inning and the Rawhide briefly took the lead later in the frame when an Ivan Luciano sacrifice fly drove in Pedro Catuy.

San Jose then seemingly seized control of the game with five runs in the seventh and added a run in the ninth.

Daury Vasquez started for the Rawhide tossing 3.2 innings with two runs allowed and three strikeouts. Tayler Montiel highlighted Visalia's bullpen effort with 1.1 innings scoreless.

The Rawhide and Giants continue the series on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark with a Halfway to Halloween celebration. Fans that wear a Halloween costume to the Rawhide Ticket Office will receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture presented by Party Works.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.