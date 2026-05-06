Rawhide Walk-Off Ports in Wild Ten Inning Ballgame

Published on May 6, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (9-19) erased an early eight run deficit and defeated the Stockton Ports (13-15) 14-13 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Rawhide trailed by two runs entering the bottom of the tenth. Pedro Catuy got the rally started with an RBI single scoring the designated runner Abdias De La Cruz from second.

Jose Alpuria and Enyervert Perez followed by working walks to load the bases. The tying run then scored on Eliesbert Alejos' groundball that the Ports' second baseman misplayed for an error.

JD Dix then stepped to the plate and worked a bases loaded walk for Visalia's second walk-off win of the season.

The Rawhide needed a massive comeback to eventually earn the win trailing 8-0 after four innings. Visalia started the rally with four runs in the fifth inning. Dix led off the frame with a double and Kayson Cunningham followed with a basehit.

Jakey Josepha walked to load the bases and Abdias De La Cruz drove a ball off the left field wall for a bases clearing double. Jose Alpuria tripled to right field to score De La Cruz for the fourth run of the frame.

Visalia then took the lead with five runs in the sixth inning. The Rawhide started the frame with five consecutive singles. Carlos Virahonda drove in the first run of the frame with an RBI hit and Abdias De La Cruz plated two more with a RBI double.

A fielders' choice scored Virahonda to tie the game and the Rawhide took the lead when De La Cruz scored on a throwing error.

The Rawhide added two more in the eighth inning with a Jakey Josepha solo home run and Enyervert Perez RBI double.

Stockton scored three runs in the ninth to send the game to extras and plated another two runs in the tenth inning.

Nine Rawhide batters recorded a hit with 15 total hits. JD Dix led the way with a season high three hits and three walks. De La Cruz drove in five runs with his two hits. Cunningham, Catuy and Perez all added two hit nights.

The series between Visalia and Stockton continues on Wednesday with a Tote Bag giveaway presented by American Quality Life Hospice for the first 200 Rawhide Rustler members at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers senior club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

Great8 Wednesdays also offer $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails. And all fans can play ballpark bingo on Wednesdays.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from May 6, 2026

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