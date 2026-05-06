Six Run Ninth Sparks Grizzlies Wild Comeback

Published on May 6, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif.-The Fresno Grizzlies pulled off one of their most dramatic wins of the season Tuesday night, storming back late to defeat the San Jose Giants 13-11 in 10 innings at Excite Ballpark in the series opener between the top two teams in the California League North.

Trailing by as many as six runs entering the ninth inning, Fresno erupted for a six-run frame to erase a 10-4 deficit and completely flip the game's momentum.

The Giants controlled the early portion of the night, building a 7-1 lead through five innings behind timely extra-base hits from Cam Maldonado and Damian Bravo, while a two-run homer from Dario Reynoso in the fifth extended the gap.

Fresno began to chip away in the sixth, scoring three runs on an RBI single from Tanner Thach, a balk that plated Roldy Brito, and a sacrifice fly from Jack O'Dowd to pull within 7-4.

San Jose answered again in the bottom half and added another run in the seventh to push the lead to 10-4, leaving the Grizzlies down to their final three outs needing a rally.

That rally came in emphatic fashion.

Carlos Renzullo delivered a two-run double to start the ninth-inning surge, followed by a wild pitch and a clutch two-run double from Ethan Holliday that brought Fresno within one.

With Holliday representing the tying run at third, O'Dowd came through again, lacing a game-tying RBI double up the middle c to even the score at 10-10 and silence the San Jose crowd.

After Dylan Crooks stabilized things for two innings of scoreless relief, Fresno carried the momentum into extras where they struck quickly in the 10th.

Renzullo delivered again with an RBI double to plate the go-ahead run before Cameron Nelson and Brito followed with RBI singles to extend the lead to 13-10.

San Jose scratched across a run in the bottom of the 10th, but Seth Clausen closed the door to secure his third save and cap the comeback victory.

Early defensive miscues helped San Jose's offense get rolling, but Fresno's defense shined at the right time with Holliday making a diving stop and cutting down a runner at third while Brito made an early leaping catch at the wall and the Fresno outfielders tracked down a number of well hit balls.

Brito led the charge offensively with a four-hit night, scoring three times, while Renzullo drove in key runs in both the ninth and 10th innings to fuel the comeback.

With the win, the Grizzlies move to within one game of the Giants atop the California League North standings, setting the tone for a pivotal six-game series in San Jose.

The series continues Wednesday night in San Jose with first pitch scheduled for 6:00pm. The Grizzlies broadcast will be on 1430 ESPN Fresno beginning with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show.

Right-hander Austin Newton will take the ball for the Grizzlies.







California League Stories from May 6, 2026

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