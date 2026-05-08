Virahonda Stays Hot, Rawhide Fall to Ports

Published on May 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Carlos Virahonda drove in three runs but the Visalia Rawhide (9-21) fell to the Stockton Ports (14-15) 8-5 on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia scored in five different innings but were subdued by Stockton's three home runs.

Virahonda was at the heart of the Rawhide offense all night. In the first inning Jakey Josepha walked and Jose Mejia doubled down the left field line. Virahonda then drove in Josepha with an RBI groundout to give Visalia the 1-0 lead.

The Ports hit a three run home run in the third inning and never trailed again though the Rawhide trimmed the deficit multiple times.

In the third inning JD Dix hit a double and Virahonda drove him in with an RBI single. Dix reached on an error in the fifth and Virahonda batted in his third run of the game on an RBI single.

The Rawhide tacked on a run in the sixth as Pedro Blanco doubled and Eliesbert Alejos drove him in with an RBI single.

Visalia's last run scored in the eighth. Ivan Luciano hit a two-bagger to left field and Jose Alpuria later followed with an RBI double down the right field line.

The Ports plated a run in the fourth and added two on a two run homer in the fifth inning. Stockton scored two more runs in the eighth inning.

The Rawhide had the tying run reach base in the bottom of the eighth but the rally fell short. Five of Visalia's nine hits were doubles.

Virahonda finished with two hits and three RBI. His 33 RBI on the season is 2nd most of any player in the California League. The top ranked catcher in the D-backs farm system according to MLB Pipeline has six hits and seven RBI through the first three games of the series.

Visalia and Stockton continue the series on Friday evening. Valley Strong Ballpark hosts Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency. The first 350 fans will receive a Rawhide glow in the dark jersey presented by How We Roll Ice Cream. The night concludes with postgame fireworks.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from May 8, 2026

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