Rawhide Power Past Ports for Series Clinching Victory

Published on May 10, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (12-21) used five doubles and two home runs to defeat the Stockton Ports (15-18) 8-6 on Sunday afternoon at Valley Strong Ballpark. Visalia wins the series four games to two and improves to a California League best 6-3 record in May.

Jakey Josepha totaled a three hit game with two runs while Enyervert Perez added a two hit, two run and two RBI day.

Visalia scored in the first inning for a fourth consecutive game and never trailed. Josepha led off the first with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a wild throw. Pedro Catuy batted him in with an RBI single.

The Rawhide added three runs in the second inning. Kyle Sinzza and Abdias De La Cruz hit RBI doubles along with a Josepha sacrifice fly.

Stockton plated three runs in the fourth inning. Visalia responded with Josepha doubling and scoring on a Jose Mejia RBI single in the bottom of the frame.

Perez doubled the score in the fifth with a 445 foot two run blast that cleared the left field scoreboard.

The Ports plated three more in the seventh but Jose Alpuria hit a solo home run to extend Visalia's lead to two runs.

Jesus Escobar earned the win with a five inning start. The Venezuelan right hander retired the first nine batters of the game and finished with just four hits allowed and two strikeouts.

Samuel Gonzalez made his Rawhide debut with 2.1 innings completed and four strikeouts. Walvin Mena then pitched his first pro save with 1.2 scoreless innings to secure the win.

De La Cruz added a two hit game as all nine Rawhide batters recorded at least a hit.

The Rawhide now hit the road to resume the Battle for the 99 rivalry series with the Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park in Fresno. The six game series opens with an 11:00 AM first pitch on Tuesday.

Fans can listen to all six games in Fresno for free on the Rawhide Broadcast Network via the Rawhide's website.

Visalia returns home to Valley Strong Ballpark to face the Lake Elsinore Storm for a six game set starting on Tuesday, May 19th.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.