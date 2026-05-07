Visalia Drops Extra Inning Thriller to Stockton

Published on May 7, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (9-20) played the Stockton Ports (14-15) into the 10th inning for a second straight night but fell 13-8 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Rawhide erased an early six run deficit with a six run sixth inning and took a lead into the ninth inning. Stockton tied the game in the ninth and scored five in the tenth to secure a series tying win.

Visalia struck first in the third inning. JD Dix led off with a single and Kayson Cunningham smashed a triple to left field to plate the game's first run.

Stockton plated three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings and added a tally in the sixth frame.

The Rawhide erased the lead all in the sixth inning. Ivan Luciano and Jose Alpuria started the inning with singles and Eliesbert Alejos smashed a three run home run to cut the lead in half.

Cunningham and Dix then both drew walks and Carlos Virahonda bashed his seventh home run of the season to left field to tie the game.

Visalia took the lead in the eighth. Alejos reached on an error and was pinch run for by Jakey Josepha. Virahonda recorded a single and Pedro Catuy drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI single.

The Ports tied the game with a leadoff solo home run in the ninth and took the lead with four hits, two walks and a HBP in a five run tenth inning.

Virahonda totaled three hits and three RBI while finishing a double shy of the cycle. His seven home runs are now tied for the California League lead.

Cunningham totaled another three hit night. He has recorded a hit and a run in seven consecutive games and holds a .394 BA- the third best mark in all of Minor League Baseball.

Visalia and Stockton continue the series on Thursday. Valley Strong Ballpark holds Girls Night Out presented by INT Events with a vendor fair of female owned businesses. The first 250 fans will receive a sherpa crossbody bag thanks to Lux Dermatology.

Fans who wear pink can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health as the week's Party Works dress-up theme.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from May 7, 2026

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