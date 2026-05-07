Late Quakes Rally Not Enough to Top Tower Buzzers

Published on May 7, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (16-13) pushed the Ontario Tower Buzzers (13-15) to their limits on Wednesday night, but they came up just one swing short in a 6-5 defeat at Morongo Field.

The Tower Buzzers tested the Quakes throughout the two innings, but the hosts landed their early counterpunch. Ontario opened the scoring in the top of the first, but an Anyelo Marquez double alongside a passed ball and wild pitch plated him to knot the score at one apiece. Jonny McGill then walked and stole second base to begin the bottom of the second, setting up Kevyn Castillo to single him home, giving Rancho Cucamonga a 2-1 lead.

Quakes starter Alton Davis held it up for the next two frames, but Ontario manufactured a two-run rally in the top of the fifth. An error, double, and walk loaded the bases before two consecutive fielder's choices flipped their deficit into a 3-2 advantage.

Another run in the sixth and two more in the ninth boosted the Tower Buzzers ahead by four heading into the bottom of the ninth, but at that point, the Quakes sprang into action. Singles from Castillo and Kendrey Maduro accompanied a Slate Alford walk to load the bases, presenting an RBI opportunity to Marlon Quintero. He promptly ripped a two-run single to left, slashing the Ontario edge in half.

Hayden Alvarez then legged out a bunt single, reloading the bases for Marquez. His groundout brought home a run, pulling the Quakes within one. Gabriel Davalillo worked a two-out walk to fill the bases once more, but Rancho Cucamonga was unable to cash in one last time. A groundout ended the contest, finishing off a Tower Buzzers win.

The Quakes face the Tower Buzzers in game three of their inaugural six-game series on Thursday at 6:30 PM. RHP Dylan Jordan toes the slab for Rancho Cucamonga opposite Isaac Ayon for Ontario. It is also Thirsty Thursday at Morongo Field, and fans can enjoy $2 Bud Light 12 oz cans, $2 16 oz Pepsi products, and even more specials on beers and seltzers.







California League Stories from May 7, 2026

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