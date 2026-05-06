Tower Buzzers Blank Quakes in First-Ever Meeting

Published on May 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (16-11) were powerless to stop an in-form Ontario Tower Buzzers (12-15) pitching staff on Tuesday afternoon at Morongo Field, falling 3-0 in their first matchup against the California League's newest team.

Throughout his 5.1-inning start, Ubaldo Soto kept the Quakes in the contest. He permitted just one run on six hits, walking four batters and striking out four ahead of his departure.

However, Tower Buzzers starter Jesus Tillero outdueled him. The former Quake worked 6.1 scoreless frames, scattering four hits and one walk while striking out seven to secure a winning decision.

Easton Shelton gave Ontario the lead through his two-out double in the top of the fourth, and upon Soto's departure, their lineup added on. A Ching-Hsien Ko solo home run in the eighth and an Emil Morales sacrifice fly in the ninth added run support in the late innings. The Tower Buzzers bullpen promptly backed it up and secured the final eight outs to finish off the historic victory.

The Quakes have a chance to bounce back on Wednesday at 6:30 PM and even up their series with the Tower Buzzers at one win apiece. LHP Alton Davis will start for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Cam Leiter for Ontario. It is also Raising Cane's Bark in the Ballpark at Morongo Field, and fans can bring their four-legged friends to enjoy the game.







California League Stories from May 5, 2026

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