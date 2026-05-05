SJ Giants Series Preview May 5-10 vs. Fresno

Published on May 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose Giants (17-10) vs Fresno Grizzlies (15-12)

Tuesday, May 5 - Sunday, May 10

Excite Ballpark (San Jose, CA)

Video: MiLB.TV/Bally Live

Radio: sjgiants.com

GIANTS, GRIZZLIES RENEW RIVALRY THIS WEEK: The defending California League champion San Jose Giants host the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies affiliate) in a six-game series this week at Excite Ballpark. This series marks the first meeting of the season between the Giants and Grizzlies.

NEARING FIRST HALF MIDPOINT: The Giants will reach the midpoint of the 66-game first half at the conclusion of this week's series. Entering the week, San Jose owns a 17-10 record and sits in first place in the first half North Division standings - two games ahead of second-place Fresno (15-12). First half division winners clinch a playoff berth. The Giants will play 12 games against the Grizzlies in the first half. In addition to the current series, San Jose travels to Fresno for a six-game set from May 26-31. The first half concludes on June 18.

SPLIT WITH THE 'HIDE: The Giants split their six-game set at Visalia last week and have still yet to lose a series this season.

Through five series' played this year, San Jose has earned three series wins and two series splits. In last week's matchup against the Rawhide, the Giants won two of the first three games, including a 13-12 slugfest last Thursday. The game 2 loss last Wednesday saw Visalia rally for six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to post a stunning 9-8 victory over the Giants.

San Jose dropped back-to-back contests on Friday and Saturday scoring a total of only two runs in the two games, but salvaged the split on Sunday when Damian Bravo hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth for a 7-6 win. It was the Giants' first victory of the season when trailing after eight innings.

HIGH-FLYING OFFENSE: The Giants are off to an excellent start at the plate this season and are currently leading the California League in several notable offensive categories. Entering the week, the Giants are tops in the league in runs scored (7.3 per game), batting average (.292), on-base percentage (.387) and OPS (.854). San Jose is also second in stolen bases (40), third home runs (32) and have the fewest strikeouts of any team in the league. The Giants have already had six games this season scoring 12 or more runs.

BRAVO BONANZA: Damian Bravo has surged at the plate for the Giants over the past few weeks. The San Jose outfielder hit safely in 12 straight games from April 15-30 - the longest hit streak by a Giants player this season. Bravo then connected for the first multi-homer game of his career when he went deep twice in last Sunday's series finale at Visalia. Over his last 14 games, Bravo is batting .340 (18-for-53) with six doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI's. He's raised his season AVG from .179 to .272 during the stretch.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP: The Giants and Grizzlies are meeting for the first time since San Jose swept Fresno in the North Division Series last September on their way to a league title. Since the Grizzlies joined the Cal League in 2021, San Jose and Fresno have squared off in the postseason three times over the last five years (San Jose won playoff series' in 2021 and 2025; Fresno won in 2022).

HITTING LEADERS: Entering the week, the Giants boast six of the top 15 individual batting averages in the California League - Isaiah Barkett (2nd, .353), Jhonny Level (7th, .333), Andy Polanco (9th, .329), Cam Maldonado (11th, .321), Rod Barajas Jr. (13th, .317) and Jeremiah Jenkins (15th, .313). Maldonado also leads the league with seven home runs with all seven of his round-trippers coming during a remarkable seven-game stretch from April 15-23. Level (5th, 24 RBI), Bravo (T8th, 20 RBI), Maldonado (T8th, 20 RBI) and Hayden Jatczak (T8th, 20 RBI) all rank among the league leaders in RBI's. Jatczak is also tops in the league in walks (25) and third in on-base percentage (.454).

PITCHING IN: The Giants' starting rotation has fashioned a league-best 4.19 ERA this season - significantly lower than the next-closest team (Inland Empire 4.90). San Jose starters also own the lowest opponents batting average (.230) and most strikeouts (11.5 per 9 innings) of any starting staff in the league.

Argenis Cayama has been especially impressive with a 30- to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 1/3 innings (3.09 ERA). Conversely, the Giants bullpen has struggled as the group's 6.58 ERA is last in the league. Over the last two series' (12 games), Giants relievers have posted a combined 8.89 ERA (56 ER/56.2 IP).

Garrett Langrell does lead the league with four saves and has allowed only two runs in his last 11 2/3 innings (1.54 ERA).

CHAMPIONSHIP REVIEW: The 2025 season was a magical year in the South Bay as the Giants won the California League championship. San Jose posted a league-best 81-51 regular season record - the most wins by a Giants team in 12 years. The Giants earned a trip to the playoffs after winning the first half North Division title marking the sixth straight year that San Jose reached the postseason. The Giants then swept both the Fresno Grizzlies (2-0) in the North Division Series and Inland Empire 66ers (2-0) in the Championship Series on their way to the league title. San Jose set a team record by averaging 6.1 runs per game during the regular season. In addition to leading the Cal League in runs scored, the Giants boasted the top ERA at 3.50 - the lowest earned run average by a San Jose club in 10 years. The Giants also owned a league-best +251 run differential while their overall record was tops among all 30 Single-A teams.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Fresno, the Giants travel to Southern California for a six-game set at Dodgers affiliate Ontario from May 12-17. San Jose returns to Excite Ballpark to host the Stockton Ports on Tuesday, May 19.







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SJ Giants Series Preview May 5-10 vs. Fresno - San Jose Giants

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