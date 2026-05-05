Inland Empire 66ers Host Wrestling Night, WWE Diva Kelly Kelly May 9th

Published on May 5, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Inland Empire 66ers News Release







San Bernardino, CA: The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino Professional Baseball Club, the California League affiliate of the Seattle Mariners will host "Wrestling Night" at San Manuel Stadium on Saturday, May 9th. "Wrestling Night" will feature an appearance by WWE Ambassador and former WWE Diva Barbie Blank, known to many by her ring name Kelly Kelly. Following the 66ers contest versus the visiting Lake Elsinore Storm, the diamond will give way to the squared circle as San Manuel Stadium will host a slate of professional wrestling matches.

"We are so excited to host an amazing night of entertainment at San Manuel Stadium," Inland Empire 66ers General Manager Hollee Haines said. "Double-headers are pretty common in baseball, but this will be special as we go from the ballfield to the ring in the same night. Plus, the opportunity for our fans to meet a true star of professional wrestling in Kelly Kelly is going to make it a very memorable event."

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as Kelly Kelly will be available for autographs and photos with the purchase of a VIP Package. For just $30, VIP Package holders will get access to the LIUNA Lounge between 6pm and 7 pm for Kelly Kelly's meet and greet. VIPs will also receive a poster for her signature. Find the link at the 66ers Instagram or Twitter feeds: @66ersbaseball To learn more about this and all promotions and events at San Manuel Stadium, interested parties can call (909) 888-9922 or via 66ers.com.







California League Stories from May 5, 2026

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