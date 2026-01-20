Luis Caballero Named 2026 Manager

Published on January 20, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Inland Empire 66ers News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Seattle Mariners and Inland Empire 66ers announced on Tuesday that Luis Caballero will serve as the manager of the club for the 2026 season.

Caballero enters 11th season in the Mariners organization and joins the 66ers after spending last season with the Modesto Nuts. Caballero signed with the Atlanta Braves as an amateur free agent from Panama in 2010, appearing in 307 career minor league games with the Atlanta and Mariners organizations from 2010-15

The 66ers open the 2026 season on April 7th vs. the Ontario Tower Buzzers at 6:35pm. Tickets are available at ie66ers.com/Tickets.







California League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.