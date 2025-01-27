Inland Empire 66ers Announce Hollee Haines as New General Manager

January 27, 2025 - California League (CalL)

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. - The Inland Empire 66ers have announced today that they have promoted Assistant General Manager, Hollee Haines, to General Manager. Haines, who has been a key component to the organization's success since 2018, will assume her new role immediately.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to step into this role with the 66ers. It has been a privilege to work alongside Joe Hudson, whose leadership has shaped this organization into what it is today," Haines said. "Having been part of this organization since 2018, I have seen firsthand the impact we have on the community; it is truly rewarding to be in a position where I can help continue that mission."

Joe Hudson, who has been the General Manager of the 66ers since 2012, will assume an expanded role within Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the owner operator of the 66ers, as General Manager of Southern California, overseeing DBH's unique footprint in the region that includes the 66ers, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and Ontario Professional Baseball Club.

"Hollee has proven to be an amazing sales representative, a strong and persistent representative of the team in the community, and also a very thoughtful and considerate leader here within the office," said Hudson. "I think it is fair to say that she has certainly earned this opportunity, and I couldn't be happier for her."

Haines joined the 66ers organization in 2018 and has held various roles, including Group Sales Account Executive and Assistant GM. During her tenure, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, shown a deep commitment to the team and fans, and has taken an innovative approach to improving operations and enhancing the game-day experience.

"Hollee has been an integral part of the Inland Empire 66ers organization, demonstrating exceptional leadership, creativity, and dedication to the success of the club and the community it serves," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Her promotion to General Manager is a testament to her contributions and her undeniable potential as a leader in minor league baseball."

As General Manager, Haines will oversee all aspects of the team's operations, including shaping business strategies, enhancing community outreach, strengthening the 66ers reputation and ensuring that San Manuel Stadium remains a prime destination for family-friendly entertainment.

"It is a tremendous opportunity to make a difference not just for our fans but for the Inland Empire as a whole, "Haines said. "With the talented team we have, I am looking forward to building on what we have already accomplished."

The Inland Empire 66ers, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, have been a vital part of the community, offering fans affordable family entertainment, exciting promotions, and unforgettable memories at San Manuel Stadium.

The 66ers will kick off the 2025 season at San Manuel Stadium on Tuesday April 8th with a post-game fireworks show. To purchase tickets and view the 2025 schedule, go to 66ers.com.

