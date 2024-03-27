Diamond Baseball Holdings to Buy Inland Empire 66ers

March 27, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Inland Empire 66ers News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers today announced they have entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). DBH will carry on the community-first legacy that Dave Elmore, late co-owner of the 66ers, and Donna Tuttle Elmore instilled in San Bernardino since purchasing the team in 1992. The 66ers will continue playing as the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, and all front office staff will remain with the club under the existing leadership of General Manager, Joe Hudson.

"Our family is deeply grateful to the Inland Empire community and 66ers fans for helping us build something truly special here," said D.G. Elmore, Chairman of Elmore Sports Group. "I am so proud of the impact we've made not only on the people here but, through my father's vision and passion for the sport, on the baseball community at large. We know the 66ers are in great hands with Pat Battle, Peter Freund, and the entire team at DBH, who will embrace our connection to community and celebrate the unique fan experience in Inland Empire."

"We moved the team to San Bernardino in 1992 as a crucial part of the economic development engine for the area and I have had the pleasure of watching the 66ers transform into a beloved cornerstone of the city," said Tuttle Elmore, co-owner of the club. "I am grateful to pass the baton to DBH who have consistently demonstrated a serious commitment to preserving Minor League Baseball for the next generation through their investment in communities like ours across the country."

The 66ers have long been an integral part of a vibrant baseball culture in San Bernardino, and the team's rich history is intertwined with the fabric of the community, fostering a deep sense of pride and tradition among fans. The franchise launched its Copa de la Diversion identity, the Los Cucuys, a mythical, ghost-like creature akin to the boogeyman, to further embrace its prominent Hispanic community and provide a fun, festive atmosphere for generations of families to connect over shared culture.

"Both as a San Bernardino native and as GM, I have watched this team become an integral part of the community under the steady leadership of Dave and Donna. They are central to creating the professional baseball experience I grew up watching and that 66ers fans enjoy today, and I will always be grateful for their guidance," said Joe Hudson, General Manager of the 66ers. "DBH truly understands how special the 66ers are to San Bernardino, and I could not be more excited to watch this franchise continue to thrive under their expert leadership."

"We are looking forward to partnering with DBH as the new ownership group for the Inland Empire 66ers," said Joey Prebynski, Los Angeles Angels Director of Player Development. "They have a proven track record throughout Minor League Baseball that will deliver a first-class experience at San Manuel Stadium and continue to build upon the great foundation of baseball in San Bernardino."

"We are honored to be entrusted with the 66ers legacy built and shepherded by Dave, Donna,D.G. and the Elmore Sports Group," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Dave was a beloved owner and colleague whose dedication to the communities he lived and worked in is an example we strive to emulate across our organization and a shared value we place higher than any other. We are grateful for the warm welcome to the community and look forward to further cultivating the special baseball culture in San Bernardino."

Subject to obtaining all necessary approvals, including from the league, and satisfying standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from March 27, 2024

Diamond Baseball Holdings to Buy Inland Empire 66ers - Inland Empire 66ers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.