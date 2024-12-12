Inland Empire 66ers Announce Forthcoming Affiliation with Seattle Mariners

December 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Inland Empire 66ers News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. - The Inland Empire 66ers announced today that it will reunite with the Seattle Mariners in 2026 to play as the team's Single-A Minor League affiliate. The Mariners have had two prior affiliations with the club in San Bernardino, from 1987-1994, and from 2001-2006.

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the owner of the Inland Empire 66ers, today announced its acquisition of the Modesto Nuts, the current Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, and its plans to relocate the team to the City of San Bernardino in 2026 to play at San Manuel Stadium. The 66ers will continue to play as the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels through 2025.

"We're thrilled to reunite with the Seattle Mariners and become their Single-A affiliate again in 2026 after a great partnership with the Los Angeles Angels," 66ers General Manager Joe Hudson said. "We're eager to reintroduce Mariners baseball to the City of San Bernardino and have their minor league players hone their skills at San Manuel Stadium."

The Mariners play in the American League West Division and have posted winning seasons in each of the past four years, including an American League Wild Card Series win in 2022 and finishing as AL West runners-up last season. The club boasts a top 10-ranked farm system, according to MLB.com.

The 66ers, who play in the California League, have called San Bernardino home since their inaugural season in 1987 and have played at San Manuel Stadium since its opening in 1996. Their history includes six league championships, including two while they were previously affiliated with the Mariners, and second-half titles in 2022 and 2023.

"Minor League Baseball has been a fixture in San Bernardino for decades and we couldn't be more excited to continue to be a part of that tradition," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "The Mariners have been terrific partners, and we look forward to continuing to build our relationship with them."

In addition to its acquisition of the Modesto Nuts, DBH also announced today its purchase of the Tri-City Dust Devils and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transactions are expected to be completed promptly.

