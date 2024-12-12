Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Welcome New Owner, Diamond Baseball Holdings

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. - The owners of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes announced today they have entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB).

"Our time owning the Quakes has been very rewarding, and we are grateful to the fans, sponsors, dedicated staff, and the City of Rancho Cucamonga Council and staff for their partnership in making the Quakes such a positive force in the community. While we will miss our role in Rancho Cucamonga, we know the team is in good hands with DBH, an ownership group dedicated to providing the best experiences for players and fans," said Bobby Brett, managing partner of Brett Sports, which is selling the club to DBH. "We value DBH's partnership in the transition and know they will have the best interests of the Rancho Cucamonga community in mind as they work to reunite the community with the Los Angeles Angels who had previously been affiliated with Rancho Cucamonga from 2001-2010."

The Quakes will continue playing as the Single-A affiliate of the Dodgers through the 2025 season, after which the team will relocate to a new ballpark in the City of Ontario. In 2026, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels - currently playing as the Inland Empire 66ers - will move their team to Rancho Cucamonga to play as the Quakes. The Quakes' front office will remain in place throughout the transition and fans in Rancho Cucamonga can still expect to cheer on the Quakes at LoanMart Field following the move.

"We're grateful for the unrelenting support we've received from Quakes fans and the local community over the years, and we're excited to reunite with the Angels to embark on an exciting partnership as their Single-A affiliate in 2026," said Grant Riddle, Quakes Executive Vice President and General Manager. "With a strong track record for enhancing local team identities and maximizing their impact on surrounding communities, DBH's leadership promises to be a valuable asset as the Quakes enter this next chapter."

With a growing roster of affiliated clubs across the country, DBH works to support local passions and priorities with national reach and scale, integrating cutting-edge digital technologies to club operations as well as providing new value-generating opportunities in partnership with MLB.

"Through baseball and beyond - from charity events to youth programs - the Quakes have been an active and positive presence in the Rancho Cucamonga community for decades, so we're thrilled to be able to find a way to continue to ensure the community continues to have access to fun, affordable and family-friendly entertainment," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively.

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

