Rancho Win-Streak Reaches Six

April 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes stretched their winning streak to a season-best six straight games, defeating the Stockton Ports on Tuesday afternoon by a final of 9-4 at LoanMart Field.

Five innings of scoreless relief for the Rancho bullpen helped to seal the win, as Myles Caba (1-0) and Ryan Brown held the Ports to just one hit over the final five frames.

Rancho starter Aidan Foeller worked four innings and gave up an early run, but the Rancho offense answered immediately.

Trailing 1-0, Nico Perez ripped a two-out single to knock in a pair, giving the Quakes their first lead at 2-1.

Stockton answered with an unearned run in the second to tie the game up, but the Quakes again answered in the bottom of the inning against Stockton starter Felix Castro (0-1).

Samuel Munoz had a two-run single to highlight the four-run inning, as Rancho took a commanding 6-2 lead.

Stockton pulled to within two, but Rancho scored the final three runs of the game, thanks in part to a solo-shot from Mike Sirota (3) and another RBI hit from Munoz, rounding out the scoring at 9-4.

Gio Cueto finished with a career-best three hits and scored two runs to help lead Rancho's 12-hit attack.

The Quakes (15-7) will send Sean Paul Linan (2-1) to the hill on Wednesday at 6:30pm, as Rancho hosts Stockton in game two. The Ports will roll with Jefferson Jean (2-0). Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

