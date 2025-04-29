Road to the Show: Logan Evans

April 29, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Everyone ballplayer dreams of playing in the big leagues and that dream became a reality for one pitcher on Sunday, April 27. Pitcher Logan Evans got the call to the show to debut for the Seattle Mariners after it was announced Logan Gilbert was placed on the 15-day IL.

He had never been to T-Mobile Park before and had only experienced it by playing the "MLB The Show" video game. The 10th-ranked prospect in the Mariners organization tossed five solid innings while only allowing two runs good enough for his first career victory.

Logan Evans was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. After a few starts in the Arizona Rookie League, the Mariners promoted Evans to Modesto.

Modesto Nuts fans will be familiar with Evans as he was a participant of the dominant championship team in 2023 that swept the playoffs 4-0.

He showed his dominance with the Nuts in his three regular season starts, 12 IP, 1 ER, 7 H, 2 BB, 13 K. Evans was the starter in Game 2 of the California League Division Series against the San Jose Giants. The Giants made Evans look human as he only lasted two innings and allowed four runs. The Nuts came back to win the game and the series.

In 2024, the Mariners saw the potential in Evans and had him start the season in Double-A with the Arkansas Travelers. In 32 Games (22 starts) he went 9-5 with a 3.20 ERA. The Mariners experimented with Evans in the bullpen a few times but the results showed he is better set to start.

As a starter, 6-5 2.89 ERA. As a reliever, 3-0 6.10 ERA. The Travelers made the playoffs and won the championship just like the Nuts did in 2024. Evans had two starts in the championship run and only allowed one run and had 13 strikeouts. He might not have been a Nut in 2024, but he became a back-to-back champion.

The Mariners had their eye on Evans in Spring Training especially with the injury to George Kirby, but decided to start him in Triple-A with the Tacoma Rainiers. In five starts before his call up to Seattle, Evans had a 3.86 ERA in five starts.

This season has just begun, but the Mariners have big plans for their top prospects. Logan Evans is just the beginning. The Seattle Mariners are currently in first place and will look to rely on Evans and others to make a postseason push later this season.

Logan Evans is the second player on the 2023 Modesto Nuts championship team to make his MLB debut, (Troy Taylor was a Modesto Nut in 2023 before his promotion mid-season).

