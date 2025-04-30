San Jose Giants Outlast Modesto Nuts in Extra-Inning Thriller to Open Series

The San Jose Giants edged out the Modesto Nuts 5-4 in a tightly contested 10-inning battle Tuesday night at John Thurman Field, kicking off their six-game series in dramatic fashion. Entering the matchup with two games separating them in the California League North standings, both teams traded blows before San Jose ultimately broke through in the top of the 10th and held on for the win.

San Jose jumped out early with three runs in the first inning, capitalizing on two Modesto errors and a two-out RBI single by DH Zander Darby, who had a huge night going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. After plating another in the third, the Giants held a 4-1 lead into the sixth, but the Nuts responded with two runs in the bottom half to make it a one-run game. A clutch RBI triple by Modesto's LF Curtis Washington Jr. gave the Nuts a run. Washington later came around to score on a passed ball to make 4-3. Modesto tied the score in the eighth on an error by SS Walker Martin, setting the stage for extra innings.

The Giants regained the lead in the top of the 10th on a two out RBI-single by Martin, which allowed the go-ahead run to score. Reliever Evan Gray pitched the final two innings for San Jose, working around an automatic runner and a hit-by-pitch in the 10th to secure the win and improve to 2-0 on the season. Nuts reliever Calvin Schapira took the loss despite allowing no earned runs.

The win brings San Jose to 14-8 on the year, just one game behind division-leading Modesto (15-7). With the victory, the Giants improve to 2-0 in extra-inning games this season and will look to carry their momentum into game two of the series Wednesday afternoon.

