Nuts Take Series with 6-1 Win over 66ers

April 20, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, CA - The Modesto Nuts capped off a dominant series with a 6-1 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field, locking up a 5-1 series victory. After a quiet start, the Nuts broke through in the middle innings, highlighted by a solo homer from RF Ryan Picollo in the fifth and a three-run blast by C Matt Ellis in the sixth that put Modesto firmly in control. The win moves the Nuts to 12-3 on the season and keeps them atop the California League North standings.

Modesto's offense was well-balanced, with nine hits coming from seven different players. Picollo finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while Ellis drove in a game-high three with his bomb. 3B Starlin Aguilar added two doubles and an RBI, continuing to show signs of heating up. The Nuts showed patience at the plate, drawing four walks and capitalizing with runners in scoring position.

On the mound, starter Matt Tiberia gave Modesto five solid innings, allowing just one run while striking out four. Reliever Gleiner Diaz earned the win with two scoreless innings, followed by two clean frames from LHP Justin Sanchez to seal the deal. The bullpen combined to allow no hits over the final four innings, stifling any hopes of a comeback for the 66ers.

Inland Empire struggled to find their rhythm offensively, managing just four hits and striking out seven times. Reliever Fulton Lockhart took the loss after surrendering four runs in under two innings of work. With the defeat, the 66ers fall to 5-10 and remain in second place in the California League South. The Nuts will look to keep their momentum rolling as they continue their hot start to the 2025 season. Modesto begins a 6-game set at second-place Stockton next week.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.