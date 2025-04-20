Quakes Take Series with Wild Win on Sunday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes brought home a wild one on Sunday afternoon, capitalizing on six San Jose errors to take an 11-10 win over the Giants at LoanMart Field.

The two teams combined for an incredible 11 errors, but the final one was the most important, as Elijah Hainline scored from second on a ball off the bat of Eduardo Guerrero, when first baseman Robert Hipwell's throw went in and out of the glove of covering pitcher Cameron Pferrer.

Leading 10-7 in the eighth with two outs, the Quakes saw the Giants even the game with back-to-back homers. Jakob Christian (4) hit a two-run shot, before Drew Cavanaugh (4) followed with the game-tying blast off Rancho reliever Domingo Geronimo, making it 10-10.

Ryan Brown (1-0) struck out three of four batters in the top of the ninth to set the stage for Rancho's second walk-off win of the series.

Hainline led off the inning against Pferrer (1-1) with a double, then scored from second on the Guerrero grounder that was eventually misplayed.

The win for Rancho (9-6) gives them their second straight series win at home, as they take four of six from the Giants overall, giving them a four-game lead in the South Division, just 15 games into the season.

On Tuesday, the Quakes will head to San Bernardino for game one of a six-game set against the Inland Empire 66ers. Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) will take on Inland Empire's Yeferson Vargas in game one at 6:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 29th for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

