66ers Take 1-0 Lead in Series

Published on September 10, 2025 under California League (CalL)

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers got a run in the seventh inning to take the lead for good, as they hung on for a 5-4 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Tuesday night at San Manuel Stadium.

A wild night featuring multiple lead changes, a grand slam and a bizarre late-inning run all added up to a 1-0 lead for the 66ers in the best-of-three.

With Harold Coll at second and two outs, Cody Morse was called upon to replace Connor Godwin (0-1). Morse got Nick Rodriguez to slowly ground a pitch to second baseman Nico Perez. Perez threw to first base and appeared to get Rodriguez on a close play, but a delayed call by the first base umpire led first baseman Jose Meza to believe the inning was over. On the play, Coll scored, giving Inland Empire a 5-4 lead.

Quakes' starter Marlon Nieves struck out the side in the first, but had trouble getting out of the second inning, as Inland had five straight hits, with Caleb Ketchup's two-run single capping a three-run inning to give the 66ers a 3-0 lead.

Inland starter Trey Gregory-Alford looked to be cruising with the lead, but walked three straight hitters with two outs in the third. That brought Nico Perez to the plate, who promptly crushed a grand slam to left, giving Rancho their first hit of the game and a 4-3 lead.

Inland would tie the game in the fourth, as Nieves gave up a two-out RBI triple to Ketchup, evening the game at 4-4.

The Quakes had multiple opportunities that didn't work out, as on two occasions, they had a runner at third with only one out, but couldn't score.

Trailing by a run in the ninth, Rancho benefited from two walks from Inland Empire closer Benny Thompson. Thompson recovered though, recording all three outs via strikeout to end it and get his first playoff save.

Inland Empire reliever Ubaldo Soto (1-0) pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless work and was credited with the win.

Rancho finished with just five hits.

The Quakes will need back-to-back home wins on Thursday and then again on Friday. Brady Smith is slated to start for the Quakes on Thursday, while Inland Empire will throw Peyton Olejnik in game two.

The Quakes will need back-to-back home wins on Thursday and then again on Friday. Brady Smith is slated to start for the Quakes on Thursday, while Inland Empire will throw Peyton Olejnik in game two.







