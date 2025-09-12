Quakes' Season Ends, Sixers Advance

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers advanced to the Cal League Championship Series, thanks to their 11-5 win over the Quakes on Thursday night at LoanMart Field.

Raudi Rodriguez homered twice and had three RBIs, as the 66ers swept the two-game series to head to the finals, where they'll meet the San Jose Giants, who advanced by sweeping Fresno on Thursday as well.

Harold Coll hit a two-run homer off Brady Smith (0-1) in the first inning, as the 66ers led from start to finish.

Trailing 4-0 in the fifth, Landyn Vidourek tripled home Mairo Martinus to get Rancho on the board at 4-1 against 66ers' starter Peyton Olejnik (1-0).

A seven-run seventh put the game out of reach though, as Rodriguez, who launched a solo homer in the fifth, homered for the second time to help Inland Empire take an 11-2 lead.

Ching-Hsien Ko and Emil Morales both went deep as the Quakes fought back, but could get no closer.

The 2025 season comes to an end for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes with the loss. On behalf of everyone with the Quakes, thank you for all your support here in 2025. We hope to see you again in 2026, right here in Rancho Cucamonga! Go Quakes!

