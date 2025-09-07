Quakes Romp Grizzlies, End Losing Streak
Published on September 7, 2025 under California League (CalL)
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes enjoyed a spectacular Saturday night at LoanMart Field, rallying for a 13-6 win over the Fresno Grizzlies in front of more than 4,300 fans.
Oswaldo Osorio (5), Landyn Vidourek (1) and Mairo Martinus (6) all went deep and Victor Rodrigues had a three-hit, four-RBI game, helping the Quakes end a five-game losing streak.
The Quakes were down 2-0 in the sixth, having only recorded one hit on the night. Fresno reliever Justin Loer (6-3) opened the sixth with four straight walks, then started to get hit around, with a two-run single from Rodrigues giving them the lead for good at 3-2. Rancho piled on with four more, including back-to-back homers from Osorio and Vidourek, taking a 7-2 lead to the seventh.
They added four more in the seventh, with Martinus capping the inning with a three-run blast, making it 11-2.
Isaac Ayon (1-0) earned his first pro win, as he allowed just one run over three innings.
The Quakes (29-36, 70-61) will send Luis Carias (0-0) to the mound in Sunday's regular-season finale, as he's set to take on Fresno's Manuel Olivares (1-1) at 2pm. Kids will Run the Bases on Sunday, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.
