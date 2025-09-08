Thach, Calaz Smash Grizzlies to 70th Win in Regular Season Finale

Published on September 7, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Tanner Thach's first two home runs and Robert Calaz's 10th helped the Fresno Grizzlies (70-62, 41-25) wrap up their regular season series with another powerful 7-3 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (70-62, 29-37) Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga.

Timely power, strong pitching, and late insurance runs helped Fresno finish the road trip on a high note.

Both teams traded zeros through the first three innings, with Grizzlies starter Manuel Olivares and Quakes righty Luis Carias matching each other pitch for pitch.

Rancho Cucamonga threatened in the first, but Olivares stranded a pair of runners with a strikeout and a flyout to center.

Fresno broke through in the fourth. With two outs, Calaz launched his 10th home run of the season to left-center, giving the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead. Tanner Thach followed with a single, but Fresno couldn't add on as Kevin Fitzer flew out to center.

Olivares continued to cruise, scattering five hits and striking out four over five shutout innings. The Quakes managed just one runner past second base through the first five frames, as Fresno's defense recorded a pair of key outs behind their starter.

The Grizzlies extended their lead in the sixth. Jacob Humphrey doubled to right and scored on Ethan Holliday's RBI double off the left field wall.

After a flyout, Thach delivered the big blow, crushing a two-run homer to right-center-his first career homer-to make it 4-0 Fresno.

Rancho Cucamonga finally got on the board in the seventh. Mairo Martinus singled and scored on Angel Diaz's single, and Landyn Vidourek doubled home another run.

A groundout from Emil Morales plated Diaz, trimming the Grizzlies' lead to 4-2.

Fresno responded immediately in the eighth. After two quick outs, Calaz worked a walk and Thach followed with his second home run of the game, a laser beam two-run shot to right-center that pushed the lead to 6-2.

Thach finished the day 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs, powering the Grizzlies' offense.

The Quakes scratched across another run in the bottom of the eighth, as Martinus doubled home Jose Meza, who had reached on an error.

But Fisher Jameson limited the damage, stranding a runner at third to keep the score 6-3.

The Grizzlies tacked on an insurance run in the ninth. Juan Castillo singled, Matt Klein walked, and Jacob Humphrey singled to load the bases.

After a pitching change and an injury delay, Kelvin Hidalgo lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Castillo for a 7-3 advantage.

Seth Clausen came on in the ninth and slammed the door, retiring the side in order with a popout, a strikeout, and a groundout to end the game.

Fresno's bullpen combined for four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out five.

Fresno finished with nine hits, including three from Thach and two from Humphrey. Calaz homered and scored three times, while Holliday added an RBI double and a run scored.

The Grizzlies' defense committed two errors but turned in several key plays to back their pitchers.

The Grizzlies ride into the post-season having won 10 of their last 12 road games and turned in their most dominant offensive series of the season.

Fresno cranked out 67 hits and produced 54 runs while smashing 9 home runs and bashing 17 doubles. All season bests for a single series.

It was the first series in which Fresno tallied homers in every game and its their longest home run streak of the season at six games.

With the win, Fresno closes the regular season with 70 wins, the 2nd most in the California League.

The Grizzlies now turn their attention to the postseason, looking to carry their momentum into the playoffs after a strong finish on the road.

Fresno will host San Jose for Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:50pm.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.