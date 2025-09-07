Stuhr Solid But Huang Shuts Down Ports in 7-2 Loss

Published on September 7, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports dropped game five of the series against the Visalia Rawhide by a score of 7-2 on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Stockton has already claimed the season series against Visalia but will need a win Sunday to split the final six-game set of the season.

Visalia got on the board first by scoring in the second inning on a Jakey Josepha single. A wild pitch later in the inning would give the Rawhide a 2-0 lead. This score would hold until the sixth inning with the starters settling in. Chung-Hsiang Huang pitched five scoreless innings with no walks, three hits, and five strikeouts for Visalia. Huang effectively utilized his mix of fastball and changeup throughout the night.

Stockton's starting pitcher, Sam Stuhr, threw a career-high 11 strikeouts in his 5.2 innings of work. Stuhr allowed three runs on six hits and just one walk. Visalia scored with two outs in the top of the sixth on a Jose Alpuria single making it 4-0.

The Ports got on the board in the bottom of the sixth with a Rodney Green Jr. (6) solo home run that squeezed just inside the left-field foul pole. This cut into the deficit making it 4-1, but Visalia answered again. An error on a sacrifice bunt added one more, for a 5-1 score.

Visalia scored two more with a JD Dix two-RBI triple in the eighth and a 7-1 lead. Stockton got one more run in the bottom of the ninth with a Max Durrington RBI single.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Rodney Green Jr.'s solo home run was 313 feet down the left field line, hugging the pole as close as possible. Sam Stuhr recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in his 5.2 innings, and a career-high 92 pitches.

UP NEXT: The series finale is scheduled for a 6:05 PM first pitch on Sunday night. The probable starters for the action are RHP Daury Vasquez (1-2, 3.52) for Visalia, and RHP Samuel Dutton (0-0, 4.50) for the Ports.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2025 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900.







