Ports Close 2025 with Shutout of Visalia

Published on September 8, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports (57-75, 25-41) beat Visalia (65-67, 30-36) in the 2025 season finale by a score of 5-0 to pick up a series split and end the season on a high note.

Stockton took the early lead when Dylan Fien lined a base hit into center field scoring Rodney Green Jr to go up 1-0. Samuel Dutton got the start for the Ports and pitched a strong 1.2 innings allowing no runs on three hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

Griffin Kirn picked up the win with his ensuing 1.1 innings of work where he allowed no runs on no hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Devin Taylor came through in the third with a solo home run (6) to left center field making it 2-0 in favor of the Ports. Tucker Novotny pitched the bulk of the innings in relief, recording four innings pitched allowing no runs on two hits, no walks, and four strikeouts.

Taylor's night was not over with the home run, he doubled in the seventh to score three and give Stockton some extra comfort with the 5-0 lead. Taylor finished with four RBI in the regular season finale.

Jay Dill pitched 1.2 innings for his contribution to the team shutout with three strikeouts. Riley Huge entered to pitch the final out of the ball game and got it with a broken bat groundout.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Michael Brooks extended two streaks tonight, his on-base streak reaching 13 games and run scored streak reaching seven games. Rodney Green Jr. reached base for the ninth consecutive game and scored in his fifth straight. Devin Taylor's sixth home run of the season went 390 feet to the deepest part of the park.

The Ports finished 36-30 at home this season. They also went 30-30 against the southern members of the California League for the 2025 campaign. Devin Taylor's home run and the victory made the Ports 30-24 in contests, hitting a home run.

The Ports finished .500 when committing no errors, a 20-20 record. They added another shutout to the numbers and finished 6-7 in games where one side was shut out. The Ports series split gives them a 3-3 September record. Most impressively, the Ports improved on last year's record by ten games this season.







California League Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.