Fresno Grizzlies Open Playoffs at Home Tuesday Night with Fireworks and Rally Towel Giveaway

Published on September 8, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies will open the first round of the California League Playoffs tomorrow night at Chukchansi Park when they square off against the San Jose Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m., with gates opening at 5:35 p.m.

To celebrate the return of postseason baseball to Downtown Fresno, fans can look forward to a night filled with excitement both on and off the field. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a Rally Towel, presented by Ardent General, to help cheer the Grizzlies toward victory. Following the game, the sky will light up with a fireworks show presented by ScrubCan Inc.

The opening round is a best-of-three series. After Game 1 in Fresno, the series shifts to San Jose for Game 2 on Thursday, September 11, and, if necessary, Game 3 on Friday, September 12. Should the Grizzlies advance, they will face the Southern Division champions in the California League Championship Series, with Game 1 hosted at Chukchansi Park on Sunday, September 14 at 5:05 p.m.

"We're thrilled to bring playoff baseball back to Fresno and give our community the chance to experience October-level energy in September," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Between a great matchup against San Jose and exciting promotions like rally towels and fireworks, it's going to be a night to remember for Growlifornia."

All tickets in the Field Box, Reserve, and Terrace levels are just $12 and available for purchase at FresnoGrizzlies.com or at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.







