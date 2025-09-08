Nuts Close out Final Chapter with Extra-Inning Win, Thank Fans for the Memories

Published on September 8, 2025 under California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE - The Modesto Nuts played their final game on Sunday afternoon and went out in fitting fashion - with a dramatic 9-6, 10-inning victory over the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark. The win closed the book on Modesto's long run in professional baseball, giving players, staff, and fans one last celebration to remember.

San Jose jumped out to an early lead with back-to-back solo home runs in the first inning, but the Nuts clawed back. Starlin Aguilar delivered the game's biggest swing, launching a two-run homer in the fifth as part of a three-hit day. Dalton Davis added three hits and an RBI, while Dustin Crenshaw drove in three runs, including a clutch double that tied the game in the fifth. Modesto's offense tallied 11 hits and used speed on the basepaths to pressure the Giants all afternoon.

After trading rallies, the Nuts broke through in the 10th inning. Davis doubled to spark the rally, Aguilar singled home another run, and Crenshaw's timely hit gave Modesto the cushion they needed. Reliever Reese Lumpkin shut the door in the bottom half, sealing the team's final victory and improving his record to 2-0.

For the Nuts, the day was about more than the scoreboard. With the franchise now closing its doors, the organization extended its heartfelt thanks to the Modesto community, players past and present, staff members, and fans who have supported the club through decades of baseball at John Thurman Field. Sunday's win was not just another box score - it was a final tribute to the enduring spirit of Modesto baseball, one last cheer echoing into history.







