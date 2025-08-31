Ports Outslug Nuts, 10-7, Spoil Saturday at John Thurman Field Ahead of Historic Finale

Published on August 30, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Stockton Ports spoiled Modesto's Saturday night at John Thurman Field, outlasting the Nuts 10-7 to take a 3-2 series lead. Stockton's offense pounded out 15 hits, capitalizing on four Modesto errors and a shaky night from the Nuts' bullpen. The setback means Modesto heads into Sunday's finale trailing in the series, with one final chance to close their time at John Thurman Field on a high note.

The Ports struck quickly and never let up, scoring in five of the first five innings. Stockton's lineup was relentless, with standout nights from Gavin Turley (3-for-5, 3 RBI, double) and Devin Taylor (3-for-5, RBI, two doubles, stolen base). Stockton's ability to generate baserunners proved key, as they stranded 14 men but still managed to push across 10 runs thanks to timely hits and a patient approach that drew six walks.

Modesto didn't go quietly, putting together rallies in the second, third, fifth, and sixth innings. Catcher Luke Stevenson drove in three runs on a pair of hits, while first baseman Jose Caguana matched him with three RBIs of his own. Starlin Aguilar added three hits and an RBI, helping the Nuts tally 11 knocks on the night. Despite their offensive effort, Modesto left eight men on base and couldn't overcome Stockton's early advantage.

The loss dropped Nuts reliever Gage Boehm to 1-2, while Stockton's Griffin Kirn earned the win in relief and Riley Huge picked up his sixth save. With the Ports now leading the set 3-2, all eyes turn to Sunday afternoon's 12:05 p.m. first pitch at John Thurman Field - the final home game in Modesto franchise history. Fans will have one last chance to say goodbye as the Nuts aim to even the series and close the curtain on their historic ballpark with a victory.

By: Mario Ramos







California League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.