Ports Break Tie In Sixth En Route To 10-7 Win Over Nuts

Published on August 30, 2025 under California League (CalL)

MODESTO, Calif. - The Ports broke a tie in the sixth inning with the Nuts on Saturday night before getting a pair of insurance runs in the ninth in a 10-7 win over Modesto in the penultimate game at John Thurman field.

Stockton struck early and looked like they might take full control of the game in the third before Modesto worked their way back into the contest. A Gavin Turley double (7) into left scored Dylan Fien and Devin Taylor for a 2-0 Ports lead in the first inning.

The Nuts would get a run back after Dervy Ventura doubled to start the bottom of the first and two ground outs would eventually bring him in to make it a 2-1 game.

A big four-run fourth for Stockton extended their lead to 6-1. Turley singled home Taylor again before a Michael Brooks sac fly scored Turley, before an error at short plated Bobby Blandford, and a Rodney Green Jr. double (7) scored Bryan Andrade to cap the big inning for the Ports.

But Modesto would score three times in the bottom of the third on a Luke Stevenson two-RBI single and on a base hit by Jose Caguana to cut it to 6-4. The Nuts put up two more runs in the bottom of the fourth on singles by Stevenson and Caguana again to tie the game at six apiece.

Each team scored in the fifth inning, with the Ports getting a run on a balk that scored Brooks in the top half and Starlin Aguilar drove home Austin St. Laurent to re-tie the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the inning. The Ports would reclaim the lead and take control of the contest from there.

Stockton went ahead in the sixth on a sac fly from Brooks that brought home Taylor to go up 8-7. In the top of the ninth, the Ports got some breathing room when Dylan Fien plated Green Jr. with a single up the middle and a fielding error by the pitcher that scored Bobby Boser to go up 10-7.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: A win on Sunday would give the Ports the win in their last series in Modesto and would earn them a tie in season series with the Nuts. Turley registered his second three-hit game as a pro and Michael Brooks had his first two-hit game, while Green Jr. had his third three-hit game as a Port this season. Manager Javier Godard is now sitting on 99 wins as the manager of the Ports.

UP NEXT: The final game in Modesto is set for a 12:05 PM first pitch at John Thurman Field with LHP Tucker Novotny (3-5, 4.13) starting for Stockton versus RHP Walter Ford (5-4, 4.46) for Modesto.

