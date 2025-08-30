Fitzer's Clockwork Clutch Hit Secures Grizzlies' Postseason Spot

Published on August 30, 2025 under California League (CalL)

Kevin Fitzer etched his name in Fresno Grizzlies lore yet again, delivering a walk-off hit for the fourth consecutive month on the 29th-this time clinching a playoff spot for the Grizzlies (65-59 overall, 36-22 second half) with an 8-7 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers (52-72 overall, 34-24 second half) Friday night in front of a packed house at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Fitzer's uncanny streak of walk-off heroics on the same calendar date every month added a historic exclamation point to a night filled with drama and celebration.

The contest got off to a fast start, with Inland Empire grabbing an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on Jake Munroe's RBI single. Fresno responded swiftly in the bottom half, as Robert Calaz doubled home Roldy Brito and Kelvin Hidalgo followed with an RBI single. A double-play grounder brought Calaz across, giving the Grizzlies a 3-1 lead.

Raudi Rodriguez swung momentum back to the 66ers in the second, blasting a three-run homer to left and putting Inland Empire ahead 4-3.

But the Grizzlies answered in the bottom half, with Brito's RBI single and aggressive baserunning reclaiming a 6-4 advantage.

Fresno kept the pressure on in the third. Alan Espinal's RBI single scored Fitzer, and Jacob Humphrey's hustle moved runners into scoring position, pushing the lead to 7-4. Both pitching staffs then settled in, trading zeros through the middle innings.

Grizzlies starter Jackson Cox battled through a career-high 5.2 innings, striking out five and keeping the 66ers off balance.

Inland Empire's relievers, led by Yokelvin Reyes and Alton Davis II, held Fresno in check over 4.2 hitless innings to keep the deficit manageable.

The eighth inning brought high drama. Inland Empire loaded the bases and capitalized on a fielding error, plating two runs to tie the game at 7-7.

Fresno escaped the jam without falling behind, but the tension ratcheted up with the playoff berth hanging in the balance.

In the ninth, the Grizzlies threatened immediately. After a forceout and a wild pitch moved Calaz to third, Fresno was down to their final out.

That's when Fitzer stepped to the plate and, true to his late-game reputation, delivered a rocket to the base of the wall in left-center field, scoring Calaz and igniting a playoff-clinching celebration.

Fresno finished with 11 hits, highlighted by multi-hit efforts from Calaz, Espinal, and Fitzer. The offense capitalized on opportunities, and the defense made enough plays to secure the win.

Brady Hill earned his sixth win of the season, while Gervase took the loss for Inland Empire. The Grizzlies' bullpen held firm in the late innings, preserving the lead until Fitzer's heroics sealed the deal.

With the victory, the Grizzlies punched their ticket to the postseason, a testament to their resilience and ability to thrive under pressure. The team will look to ride this momentum as they continue their California League campaign.

To celebrate on Friday, it also took a loss from Modesto in extra-innings, which gives the Grizzlies an 8-game lead over the Nuts with 8 regular season games remaining, and the tie-breaker in hand.

The Grizzlies remain tied with San Jose in the 2nd Half for 1st place in the North Division while Inland Empire is still closing in on locking up their playoff spot, with their magic number at one.

The series continues Saturday night at 6:50pm at Chukchansi Park as the Grizzlies look to grab ahold of the North Division to win the half, outright.

