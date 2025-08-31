Grizzlies Fall as 66ers Complete Playoff Field

A big night from the Inland Empire offense interrupted the celebration from the night before for the Fresno Grizzlies (65-60,36-23) in a 9-1 loss to the Inland Empire 66ers (53-72,35-24) Saturday at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The 66ers opened the scoring in the first and never looked back, tacking on runs in five different innings. Fresno starter Jose Jimenez worked into the fourth, but Inland Empire plated a pair, including an RBI double from Kevin Bruggeman, to take a 2-0 lead.

After a quiet middle, the 66ers broke the game open with four runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run single from Nick Rodriguez and a sacrifice fly by Quintero. The visitors added two more in the sixth on a home run from Rodriguez, putting the Grizzlies in a deep hole.

Fresno's offense was limited to seven hits on the night, with Roldy Brito collecting two and driving in the Grizzlies' lone run in the seventh. The Grizzlies' best chance came in that frame, when they loaded the bases and Brito delivered an RBI single, but a strikeout and groundout ended the threat.

Inland Empire starter Peyton Olejnik stymied Fresno over seven strong innings, striking out seven and allowing just one run. The 66ers bullpen took it the rest of the way, holding the Grizzlies scoreless over the final two frames.

Defensively, Fresno committed two errors, while the 66ers played a clean game. The Grizzlies also struggled with runners in scoring position, going just 1-for-9 and leaving eight men on base.

Angel Jimenez took the loss for Fresno, allowing two runs (one earned) over 3.2 innings. The Grizzlies bullpen surrendered seven runs over the final 5.1 innings as Inland Empire piled on late.

The win secured Inland Empire's 2nd half championship in the South, completing the playoff picture in the California League with both teams clinching at Chukchansi Park on consecutive nights.

The Grizzlies look to bounce back in Sunday's series finale at Chukchansi Park, with first pitch slated for 12:05pm.

