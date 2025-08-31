Carias with Big Debut, Quakes Blank Storm

Lake Elsinore, CA - Five Rancho pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout on Saturday night, as the Quakes thumped the Lake Elsinore Storm by a final of 6-0 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Lake Elsinore Diamond.

Right-hander Luis Carias was brilliant in his Cal League debut, as he gave Rancho 4.1 innings of scoreless work, before turning it over to the bullpen, as Rancho ended a two-game losing streak.

Chase Harlan had an RBI single in the first against Storm starter Cameron Nohos (0-1) and a two-run single in the second, as the Quakes built a 4-0 lead after two innings. Harlan finished with three hits and a season-best four RBIs.

Ching-Hsien Ko enjoyed his best game as a Quake, as he fell a homer shy of the cycle and reached base four times.

Jackson Nicklaus (4) homered in the eighth, rounding out the Rancho scoring.

The Quakes (28-31, 69-56) have a chance to split the six-game series in Lake Elsinore with a win in the finale on Sunday at 4:45pm. No starter has been officially named for the Quakes, while Lake Elsinore is expected to starter Tucker Musgrove in the finale.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, September 5, as they host the Fresno Grizzlies in the final home stand of the regular season. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.







