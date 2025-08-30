Ports Edge Nuts 2-1 in Extras to Even Final Homestand Series

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts dropped a tough one Friday night at John Thurman Field, falling 2-1 in 10 innings to the Stockton Ports as the six-game farewell homestand evened at two games apiece. Modesto struck first in the opening inning on a ground out from Jose Caguana that scored Aiden Taurek, and from there both pitching staffs held firm in a tense, low-scoring battle in front of 3,502 fans.

Modesto's arms kept them in the game, as starter Chia-Shi Shen tossed five shutout innings with five strikeouts before the bullpen worked through tight spots. The Ports managed just one run through the first nine frames despite racking up 12 strikeouts as a team.

The Ports finally broke through in the eighth inning when Micahel Brooks drove in a run to even the score at 1-1. Stockton pulled ahead in the 10th after a leadoff single from Max Durrington, who later came around to score the go-ahead run on a clutch RBI single from Rodney Green Jr., his first hit of the night. Modesto threatened in their half of the inning stranding the bases loaded to seal the Ports' 2-1 win. With the loss, the Nuts dropped to 66-58, setting up a pivotal Game 5 on Saturday in the final series ever at John Thurman Field.







