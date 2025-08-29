8th Inning Nuts Rally Stuns Ports, Take 2-1 Series Lead in Farewell Homestand

MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts staged a dramatic late-inning comeback Thursday night at John Thurman Field, erasing a one-run deficit in the eighth to defeat the Stockton Ports 4-3. With the win, Modesto grabbed a 2-1 series lead in their six-game farewell homestand, the final series in franchise history at the ballpark.

Stockton seemed in control early, striking for two runs in the first inning and adding another in the sixth to maintain a slim advantage. The Ports piled up 13 hits on the night, led by Bobby Boser and Gavin Turley, who each recorded three-hit efforts, while Devin Taylor and Bryan Andrade combined for three RBIs. Starter Samuel Dutton and reliever Wilfred Alvarado kept Modesto in check through much of the game, limiting the Nuts to just two runs across the first six innings.

But Modesto refused to fold in front of the 1,202 fans on hand. Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Aiden Taurek drilled a game-tying RBI double before catcher Luke Stevenson followed with a clutch two-run knock to put the Nuts ahead for the first time. George Feliz sparked the rally by leading off the 8th with a walk, and Modesto's lineup made the most of its eight hits by striking in key moments.

On the mound, Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman earned his first professional win with a scoreless eighth before closer Jean Muñoz sealed the ninth for his third save of the season, stranding the tying run on base. With the comeback win, the Nuts improved to 66-57 and kept the energy high in their farewell series, looking to inch closer to securing a series victory as the homestand rolls on.







