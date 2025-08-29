Hinderleider's Late Power Surge Not Enough to Lift Offense

Despite a late push, the Fresno Grizzlies (64-59 35-22), could not pull off a second consecutive comeback, falling to the Inland Empire (52-71,34-23) 4-2 Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Fresno's offense struggled to generate momentum until late, and a pair of home runs from the visitors proved to be the difference.

After a scoreless first inning, the 66ers struck first in the second.

Johan Macias tripled to center, coming home on a fielding error, giving Inland Empire a 1-0 edge. The visitors added on in the third when Raudi Rodriguez launched his 13th homer of the year, a solo shot to center off Grizzlies starter Morris.

Fresno's lineup couldn't solve 66ers starter Ubaldo Soto, who was sharp over five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.

Inland Empire tacked on another run in the fourth, capitalizing on a walk and a pair of singles to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Grizzlies finally broke through in the seventh. Juan Castillo worked a walk and, with two outs, Jacob Hinderleider delivered the big blow-crushing a two-run homer to left, his third of the season, to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The rally gave Fresno hope, but the 66ers bullpen quickly shut the door.

Inland Empire padded their lead in the ninth with a solo shot from Caleb Ketchup, his second of the year, off Fresno reliever Bryan Mena. The Grizzlies tried to answer in their half, but a caught stealing before a Hinderleider double along with a pair of strikeouts ended the threat.

Fresno finished with just six hits on the night, two each from Brito, Hidalgo, and Hinderleider. The Grizzlies had chances, putting runners in scoring position in multiple innings, but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Zack Morris took the loss for Fresno, allowing three runs (one earned) over five innings with five strikeouts.

Mena gave up one run in four innings of relief, also fanning five. Soto earned the win for Inland Empire, and Thompson recorded his tenth save.

The Grizzlies will have another opportunity to clinch a postseason spot on Friday night when they send Jackson Cox to the mound for the 7:05pm start. Brandon Dufault will oppose him for Inland Empire.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







