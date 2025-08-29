Ports Cough up Lead in Eighth in 4-3 Loss to Nuts

MODESTO, Calif. - An eighth-inning rally for the Nuts led to them taking game three of the final six-game series at John Thurman Field by a score of 4-3 over the Ports.

Stockton (51-72, 19-38) led the entire way by one run until that fateful eighth. The Ports were never able to extend their lead any further than one run as all 13 of their hits were singles and they stranded nine runners.

The Ports got on the board in the first when a sac fly by Devin Taylor scored Bobby Boser for an early 1-0 lead. An infield single for Bryan Andrade plated Gavin Turley to go up 2-0. In the bottom of the first, however, Dervy Ventura singled into left before stealing second (39) and advancing to third on a balk. Luke Stevenson would ground out to second to score Ventura and make it 2-1.

The Ports put the leadoff man aboard in the third, fourth, and fifth innings, and finally scored when they did it again in the sixth. Taylor singled to left to start the frame and Andrade would drive him in with a single into right center for a 3-1 lead.

But Ventura would again help Modesto (66-57, 28-29) cut it back to a one-run deficit in the bottom of the inning. He doubled into right center before stealing third (40) and coming into score on a throwing error by catcher Bryan Arendt to make it a one-run game again at 3-2.

Riley Huge entered the game in the eighth and walked George Feliz on four pitches. He allowed a one-out double to Aiden Taurek that tied the game at 3-3 before a two-out double by Luke Stevenson put the Nuts ahead 4-3.

Stockton put two runners on in the top of the ninth on a single by Tommy Takayoshi and walk for Bobby Blandford but were not able to score.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The teams combined to issue just three total walks. Boser recorded his first three-hit game as a pro as did Turley, and it was Andrade's second two-RBI game of the year. Samuel Dutton made his first professional start and went two innings allowing just the one run on two hits.

UP NEXT: Game four is also scheduled for a 6:40 PM first pitch, with Cole Miller (1-2, 1.35) going for Stockton against Chia-Shi Shen (1-4, 7.43) for Modesto.

